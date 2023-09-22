50/50 Thursdays
Time running out to register for October 14 election

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you plan on voting in the Oct. 14 election, your time is running out.

Saturday, Sept. 23 is the final day to register or update your voter registration information for the upcoming election. If you are planning to register today or tomorrow you will need to do it online at geauxvote.com.

Early voting begins on Sept. 30 and will last through Oct. 7.

You can find information regarding your ballot HERE.

Time running out to register for October 14 election
Leesville Airport to receive over $4 million for runway extension
