TDL Week 4: Scores and highlights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As the fourth week of the high school football season rolls around, league play is in full swing for several districts.

A District 3-3A matchup between Kinder and St. Louis is our Game of the Week.

St. Louis (2-1, 0-0) travels to Kinder (3-0, 0-0) to open district play. The Saints are coming off their first loss - 21-17 to Vidor.

FRIDAY

GAME OF THE WEEK: St. Louis at Kinder (District 3-3A)

DISTRICT 3-5A

Sulphur at Carencro

Sam Houston at Comeaux

DISTRICT 3-3A

Iowa at Jennings

LCCP at South Beauregard

DISTRICT 4-3A

Ville Platte at Iota

DISTRICT 5-1A

Elton at Basile

Oberlin 41, Merryville 12 (Thursday)

NON-DISTRICT

CLASS 5A

Pineville at Barbe

CLASS 4A

Westlake at DeRidder

Catholic-P.C. at LaGrange

Leesville at Catholic New Iberia

Washington-Marion at Lakeshore

CLASS 2A

Grand Lake at Oakdale

Welsh at Pickering

Vinton at Rosepine

St. Mary’s 21, DeQuincy 12 (Thursday)

Lake Arthur 27, Delcambre 12 (Thursday)

CLASS 1A

Westminster Christian at Hamilton Christian

