TDL Week 4: Scores and highlights
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As the fourth week of the high school football season rolls around, league play is in full swing for several districts.
A District 3-3A matchup between Kinder and St. Louis is our Game of the Week.
St. Louis (2-1, 0-0) travels to Kinder (3-0, 0-0) to open district play. The Saints are coming off their first loss - 21-17 to Vidor.
To see full district standings, click HERE.
FRIDAY
- GAME OF THE WEEK: St. Louis at Kinder (District 3-3A)
DISTRICT 3-5A
- Sulphur at Carencro
- Sam Houston at Comeaux
DISTRICT 3-3A
- Iowa at Jennings
- LCCP at South Beauregard
DISTRICT 4-3A
- Ville Platte at Iota
DISTRICT 5-1A
- Elton at Basile
- Oberlin 41, Merryville 12 (Thursday)
NON-DISTRICT
CLASS 5A
- Pineville at Barbe
CLASS 4A
- Westlake at DeRidder
- Catholic-P.C. at LaGrange
- Leesville at Catholic New Iberia
- Washington-Marion at Lakeshore
CLASS 2A
- Grand Lake at Oakdale
- Welsh at Pickering
- Vinton at Rosepine
- St. Mary’s 21, DeQuincy 12 (Thursday)
- Lake Arthur 27, Delcambre 12 (Thursday)
CLASS 1A
- Westminster Christian at Hamilton Christian
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.