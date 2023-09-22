TDL Week 4: Scores and highlights

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As the fourth week of the high school football season rolls around, league play is in full swing for several districts.

A District 3-3A matchup between Kinder and St. Louis is our Game of the Week.

St. Louis (2-1, 0-0) travels to Kinder (3-0, 0-0) to open district play. The Saints are coming off their first loss - 21-17 to Vidor.

To see full district standings, click HERE.

FRIDAY

  • GAME OF THE WEEK: St. Louis at Kinder (District 3-3A)

DISTRICT 3-5A

  • Sulphur at Carencro
  • Sam Houston at Comeaux

DISTRICT 3-3A

  • Iowa at Jennings
  • LCCP at South Beauregard

DISTRICT 4-3A

  • Ville Platte at Iota

DISTRICT 5-1A

  • Elton at Basile
  • Oberlin 41, Merryville 12 (Thursday)

NON-DISTRICT

CLASS 5A

  • Pineville at Barbe

CLASS 4A

  • Westlake at DeRidder
  • Catholic-P.C. at LaGrange
  • Leesville at Catholic New Iberia
  • Washington-Marion at Lakeshore

CLASS 2A

  • Grand Lake at Oakdale
  • Welsh at Pickering
  • Vinton at Rosepine
  • St. Mary’s 21, DeQuincy 12 (Thursday)
  • Lake Arthur 27, Delcambre 12 (Thursday)

CLASS 1A

  • Westminster Christian at Hamilton Christian

