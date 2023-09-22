50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 21, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 21, 2023.

Alexia Deioncay Perry, 22, Lake Charles: Home invasion.

Lionel Jacoby Rubin, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; no seat belt; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; expired registration plate.

Jarvous Dewayne Johnson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Titus Terryonne Tezeno, 20, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer by flight; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a stolen firearm.

Milton John Pappillion, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Raylon Demontre Jenkins Jr., 28, Westlake: Battery; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

David Van Doyle, 58, Starks: Illegal use of dangerous weapons; aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated battery.

Timothy Lawson Mearse, 50, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court.

Kia Lashawn Lavergne, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule IV drug; domestic abuse.

Davin Dwayne Hebert, 19, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; burglary; trespassing.

Devin Danielle Keill, 32, Sulphur: Out of state detainer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning
Vernon Parish wildfires
VERNON WILDFIRES: Urgent evacuations for W. Hawthorne Rd., Ford Stewart Rd., Lake Vernon Rd.

Latest News

Some isolated to scattered storms are possible in the afternoon through the early evening
First Alert Forecast: A few storms possible Friday afternoon as hot and humid remains in place
Sixteen
New Tropical Storm primed to form off the east coast, watching another wave much farther out in the tropics
Meet the candidates for Board of Elementary and Secondary Education District 7
Meet the candidates for Board of Elementary and Secondary Education District 7
Meet the candidates for Board of Elementary and Secondary Education District 7
Meet the candidates for Board of Elementary and Secondary Education District 7