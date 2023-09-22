SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 21, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 21, 2023.

Alexia Deioncay Perry, 22, Lake Charles: Home invasion.

Lionel Jacoby Rubin, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; no seat belt; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; expired registration plate.

Jarvous Dewayne Johnson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Titus Terryonne Tezeno, 20, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer by flight; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a stolen firearm.

Milton John Pappillion, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Raylon Demontre Jenkins Jr., 28, Westlake: Battery; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

David Van Doyle, 58, Starks: Illegal use of dangerous weapons; aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated battery.

Timothy Lawson Mearse, 50, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court.

Kia Lashawn Lavergne, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule IV drug; domestic abuse.

Davin Dwayne Hebert, 19, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; burglary; trespassing.

Devin Danielle Keill, 32, Sulphur: Out of state detainer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.