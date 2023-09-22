LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - September is national library card sign-up month and the Calcasieu Parish Library is reminding everyone of how useful it is to have a library card. Christy Comeaux joined us this morning to explain all the benefits you receive when you sign up for a free library card.

Having a library card gives you access to computers, media resources, books, and much more. It also gives students a variety of tools to help give them an edge in the classroom as well as lets people of all ages freely pursue their interests.

“The cost of living continues to rise nationwide, but your library will always be free,” says Christy Comeaux, with the Calcasieu Parish Public Library. “We strive to provide our patrons with the most up-to-date technology, services, and resources.”

There will also be a pop-up library in the Prien Lake Mall to help anyone who wants to stop by and sign up for a library card today, Sept. 22.

For more information on how to sign up for a library card, you can visit your nearest library branch or visit the library online at www.calcasieulibrary.org. Patrons can even sign up for a library card online and gain instant access to online resources.

