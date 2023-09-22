One injured in Oakdale shooting

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Oakdale.

Oakdale Police are currently investigating the shooting, but few details are known at this time.

Police say it happened last night at a residence on Harvey Street.

One person was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital, but they are said to be in stable condition.

Though no arrests have been made, police say there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.