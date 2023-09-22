50/50 Thursdays
One injured in Oakdale shooting

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Oakdale.

Oakdale Police are currently investigating the shooting, but few details are known at this time.

Police say it happened last night at a residence on Harvey Street.

One person was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital, but they are said to be in stable condition.

Though no arrests have been made, police say there is no threat to the public.

Time running out to register for October 14 election
