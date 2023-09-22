50/50 Thursdays
Officials working to find source of strong odor in Carlyss

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Officials are working to find the cause of a strong smell in the Carlyss area Thursday evening.

The Carlyss Fire Department is working with the Department of Environmental Quality and the Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness to identify the source. DEQ officials have placed monitors around the area, but they have not yet been able to determine a cause.

