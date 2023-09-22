Officials working to find source of strong odor in Carlyss

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Officials are working to find the cause of a strong smell in the Carlyss area Thursday evening.

The Carlyss Fire Department is working with the Department of Environmental Quality and the Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness to identify the source. DEQ officials have placed monitors around the area, but they have not yet been able to determine a cause.

