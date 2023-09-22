50/50 Thursdays
New Tropical Storm primed to form off the east coast, watching another wave much farther out in the tropics

Sixteen
Sixteen(KPLC)
By Joseph Enk
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The tropics continue to be fairly active with multiple areas we’re watching. One such area is a broad low-pressure system off the southeastern US coastline, now dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone 16. The title means it does not yet meet the criteria of a tropical cyclone, but could become one or a subtropical storm shortly before impacting land in the next couple days.

PTC 16 will drift northward towards North Carolina and then up the eastern seaboard where it could become a tropical or subtropical storm before landfall. Of course, that means it will pose no threat to SWLA. The next name on the list is Ophelia.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Hurricane Nigel continues to race into the far northern reaches of the Atlantic, weakening as it does so. The other area we are watching is a wave in the far eastern Atlantic. This wave will head west-northwest and may gradually develop over the next week. It is several thousand miles away, but we will watch it over the next week and keep you informed of any updates.

