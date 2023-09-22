50/50 Thursdays
Leesville Airport to receive over $4 million for runway extension

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Department of Defense has announced that the City of Leesville will receive over $4 million in grant funding as part of a larger spending package to extend a runway at the Leesville Airport, according to Sen. John Kennedy.

The grant funding is part of a $24.5 million grant funding package that is part of the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program.

In total, the city will receive $4,930,000 for the runway extension to support the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson.

