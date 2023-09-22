LDAF offering $15,000 reward for information on multiple wildfire arson cases

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is reminding residents that it and the Louisiana Forestry Association are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting multiple wildfires in Southwest Louisiana.

Investigators with the Forestry Enforcement Division of the LDAF have determined that many of the large wildfires burning throughout Louisiana in recent weeks were the result of arson. As a result, investigators, detectives, and deputies across multiple agencies are actively investigating these cases.

Residents are being urged to call law enforcement if you or anyone you know has any information regarding arson in relation to the following wildfires:

Tiger Island Fire

Highway 113 Fire

Lions Camp Road Fire

Anyone with information can anonymously call the 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

