Former sheriff’s deputy convicted of improper communication with 17-year-old

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A former Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Deputy was convicted of improperly messaging and touching a 17-year-old girl in October of 2022.

On March 28, 2023, the Leesville Police Department received a complaint from a 17-year-old female and her mother about Tyler Vargas, a former Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, and Leesville Police Officer, according to Leesville Police Chief Beth Westlake.

The complainant stated that Vargas initiated improper communication with her for several weeks around October 2022 via Snapchat, Westlake said. She also said Vargas sent improper photos and touched her face and hair without consent.

Further investigation by the Leesville Police Department resulted in Vargas being charged with misdemeanor offenses of simple battery and unlawful communication; telephone and telecommunications devices; improper language; harassment.

Vargas was found guilty on both charges in Leesville City Court on Wednesday, Sep. 20, 2023. He was allowed to resign from his position on Sep. 21, at 8 a.m.

Vargas began working at the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office on Sep. 27, 2022.  He worked patrol until this accusation, and at that time he was taken off patrol and moved to work in corrections.

