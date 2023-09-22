FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot this weekend with a couple afternoon storms possible

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - No shortage of warm weather is ahead this weekend, with low but-not-zero rain chances. Another warm start to Saturday is ahead, with some areas of patchy fog possible especially in areas that received rain Friday. Otherwise, highs again will return to the mid 90′s during the afternoon. As humidity continues to return to SWLA, that may also create a couple afternoon showers or a thunderstorm. Unfortunately, the disturbance that brought the scattered activity Friday will move out, so any rain may not be as numerous on Saturday. So outdoor activities appear tp be generally ok, though it won’t hurt to keep an eye on the sky in the afternoon.

We have already gotten quite dry again since the batch of rain came through, so the fire risk remains an active issue. Exceptional drought has managed to expand over the last week and now covers our entire area. The state-wide burn ban has not been lifted, so continue to use caution during any outdoor activities this weekend and properly dispose of any flammable materials. Outdoor burning of any kind is not allowed.

Thankfully we have other rain chances ahead. Like Saturday, a few pop-up showers could develop Suday afternoon. Then a weak cold front could approach the area by Monday. While it is still uncertain whether the front actually makes it through the area, it could at least come close enough Monday into Tuesday to provide a somewhat elevated chance for showers and storms. We’ll keep tabs on that over the weekend.

The tropics remain active as we track newly formed Tropical Storm Ophelia near the Carolinas, and another area of potential development in the far eastern Atlantic. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

