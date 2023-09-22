First Alert Forecast: A few storms possible Friday afternoon as hot and humid remains in place

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Generally warm conditions and high humidity are in place across SWLA, which has us set up to see a few afternoon showers and storms.

Friday will see enough sunshine mixed in with the clouds to give temperatures a quick warm up into the mid 90′s for the afternoon. We will also see a bump in our rain chances thanks to a small upper-level disturbance set to pass through the area. We aren’t expecting widespread rainfall, but it should be enough to spark up a few isolated to scattered storms into the early evening hours. Most activity will be relaxing after sundown, but a few storms could persist longer. If you have outdoor plans just keep an eye on the radar, especially in the late afternoon.

We have already gotten quite dry again since the last front came through, so the fire risk remains an active issue. Exceptional drought has managed to expand over the last week and now covers our entire area. The state-wide burn ban has not been lifted, so continue to use caution during any outdoor activities this weekend and properly dispose of any flammable materials. Outdoor burning of any kind is not allowed.

By the weekend, Friday’s disturbance will move out of the area. While we could see a few pop-up showers Saturday and Sunday, rain chances do not appear any higher than what we’ll see Friday. So overall outdoor plans look generally ok, though as always having an indoor alternative is not a bad idea.

That won’t be the end of our rain chances however; a weak cold front could approach the area early next week. While it is still uncertain whether the front actually makes it through the area, it could at least come close enough Monday to provide a somewhat elevated chance for showers and storms. We’ll keep tabs on that over the coming days.

The tropics remain active as we track what remains of Hurricane Nigel and a few areas of potential development. One will be staying near the east coast, and the other is still several thousand miles away, so we will continue to monitor and give you updates. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

