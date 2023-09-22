50/50 Thursdays
Family searching for missing St. Martin Parish man

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COTEAU HOLMES, La. (KPLC) - The search continues for missing 53-year-old St. Martin Parish man, Willard “Bill” Daspit Jr.

Daspit has been missing since Sept. 10, the same day deputies said his motorcycle and glasses were found in a wreck 100 yards from his home in Coteau Holmes.

Daspit was last seen wearing a shirt, blue jean shorts, a baseball cap and tennis shoes. He is 5′8″ tall, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-394-3071 or via Facebook Messenger.

