Family searching for missing St. Martin Parish man

COTEAU HOLMES, La. (KPLC) - The search continues for missing 53-year-old St. Martin Parish man, Willard “Bill” Daspit Jr.

The search continues for missing 53-year-old St. Martin Parish man, Willard “Bill” Daspit Jr. (Family of Willard “Bill” Daspit Jr.)

Daspit has been missing since Sept. 10, the same day deputies said his motorcycle and glasses were found in a wreck 100 yards from his home in Coteau Holmes.

Daspit was last seen wearing a shirt, blue jean shorts, a baseball cap and tennis shoes. He is 5′8″ tall, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-394-3071 or via Facebook Messenger.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.