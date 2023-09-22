City provides update on North Beach and Lock Park

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles announced their progress and plans for the construction on North Beach and Lock Park.

Demolition is set to begin on the damaged restrooms located on I-10 North Beach and Lock Park, at 1535 Ryan Street. New restrooms are currently in the design phase, and the City expects to go out for bids on these structures in Spring 2024.

There will be temporary restrooms available for public use throughout the duration of these projects.

Additional enhancements at both North Beach and Lock Park are also in the works. For North Beach, work continues on the construction of a new pier and parking lot improvements, with an expected completion date in December 2023.

For Lock Park, plans have been announced to transform Lock Park into the City’s first fully inclusive playground, meaning every piece of playground equipment at Lock Park will be fully accessible for families of all abilities. This project, however, is dependent on the passage of the upcoming LC REBOUND proposal.

