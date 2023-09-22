Beauregard Parish seeking public input on how to use federal grant

MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish officials are asking residents for their ideas on how to use nearly $3 million in hurricane recovery funding.

Parish officials were notified in May about the federal grant, which comes from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program. The public has 30 days from Sept. 21 to submit ideas on how to the money should be used.

The grant must be used to benefit low- and moderate-income residents, prevent or eliminate slum/blight and meet an urgent need. It must be used within DeRidder, Merryville or Sugartown.

The funding can be used on projects such as rebuilding homes, assisting business owners, housing recovery, road and business repairs, wastewater treatment, community centers and job training.

Once all the submissions are in, the police jury will narrow down the possible ideas and submit a project to the state. The state can approve, request revisions or deny the project.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.