ATV driver dies after being thrown from vehicle and struck by truck

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Roanoke man has died after being thrown from his ATV and struck by another vehicle near Jennings, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the crash on Grand Marais Road just east of Farm Supply Road around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.

According to troopers, an investigation of the crash showed that Brian Keith Neal, 46, was driving a 2004 Honda Foreman ATV at a high rate of speed when he struck a deer and was ejected onto the roadway. Then, at some point after the crash, Neal would be struck by a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Neal was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Louisiana State Police remind the public that the use of ATVs and UTVs on roadways is illegal, unless they are being used for farming or other duties outlined in Louisiana Revised Statue 32:299.

