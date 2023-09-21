50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Winning numbers drawn for $672 million Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 26 consecutive...
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 26 consecutive drawings.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $672 million, the 10th-largest in the lottery’s history. It is also the third-largest jackpot of the year.

The jackpot’s cash value is $320.5 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday are 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and 23.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 26 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

FILE - Oscar Pistorius gestures, at the end of the fourth day of sentencing proceedings in the...
Oscar Pistorius is eligible for parole after serving half of his murder sentence, new documents say
Mobile STEM lab visits Molo Middle School
Mobile STEM Lab visits Molo Middle School
Mobile STEM lab visits Molo Middle School
Mobile STEM Lab visits Molo Middle School
A memorial for Waylon Barber as seen in September 2023.
‘It was breathtaking’: Family’s home destroyed by Hurricane Idalia, but late son’s bedroom spared