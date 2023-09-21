Touchdown Live Game of the Week - St. Louis Preview

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic Saints suffered their first loss of the season last week falling to the Vidor Pirates 21-17, and this week they face another challenging opponent in the Kinder Yellow Jackets who remain undefeated, but the Saints are looking to get back in the win column and are ready for the challenge.

St. Louis got the best of Kinder last year beating them 45-14 at home, but this year Saints Head Coach Brock Matherne knows that this Yellow Jackets team’s identity will be different with coach Justin Reed at the helm.

“3-0 they’re off to a hot start, a new coach who not so much a new coach, a guy that has been around Kinder he’s doing some things different than what coach Fuselier did in the past,” said Coach Matherne. “It’s just going to be a tough competitive game those guys are gritty, you see it on film they’re tough they come off the ball they want to hit you they want to play a physical style of football but we want to play that way too so we’re looking forward to it we’re looking forward to the challenge on Friday”.

This year the Saints have proven to have one of the premier defenses in SWLA and have relied on it to keep them in games but they know their offense needs to start geling for them to be legitimate contenders for the state title.

“Extra work, physicality as a whole becoming the most aggressive offense in the state is the goal we want people to turn on the film and just be scared,” offensive lineman Jordan Davis said.

“I want no penalties, no personal foul penalties things we can control I want people to really focus on their assignment and people playing together and I’d really like for us to focus on coming together as a team,” defensive lineman Ethan Goss said.

The Saints are doing everything they can to take the positives and negatives from last week and carry them over to Kinder.

“I’m looking to see if we correct the mistakes we made on Thursday, our kids our hungry I’m ready to see when all this is said is done when 7 o’clock hits and that first whistle blows I’m ready to see how our kids respond the adversity they faced last week,” Matherne said.

Kickoff for St . Louis’s game against the Yellow Jackets is set for 7:00 PM as the Saints will look to move to 3-1 this season.

