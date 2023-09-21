TDL: Two games Thursday night

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two high school football games are scheduled for tonight.

Oberlin hosts Merryville in a Class 5-1A matchup and DeQuincy travels to St. Mary’s.

THURSDAY

DISTRICT 5-1A

  • Oberlin at Merryville

NON-DISTRICT

  • DeQuincy at St. Mary’s

FRIDAY

  • GAME OF THE WEEK: St. Louis at Kinder (District 3-3A)

DISTRICT 3-5A

  • Sulphur at Carencro
  • Sam Houston at Comeaux
  • DISTRICT 3-3A
  • Iowa at Jennings
  • LCCP at South Beauregard

DISTRICT 4-3A

  • Ville Platte at Iota

DISTRICT 5-1A

  • Elton at Basile

NON-DISTRICT

CLASS 5A

  • Pineville at Barbe

CLASS 4A

  • Westlake at DeRidder
  • Catholic-P.C. at LaGrange
  • Leesville at Catholic New Iberia
  • Washington-Marion at Lakeshore

CLASS 2A

  • Grand Lake at Oakdale
  • Welsh at Pickering
  • Vinton at Rosepine
  • Lake Arthur at Delcambre

CLASS 1A

  • Westminster Christian at Hamilton Christian

