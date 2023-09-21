TDL: Two games Thursday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two high school football games are scheduled for tonight.

Oberlin hosts Merryville in a Class 5-1A matchup and DeQuincy travels to St. Mary’s.

THURSDAY

DISTRICT 5-1A

Oberlin at Merryville

NON-DISTRICT

DeQuincy at St. Mary’s

FRIDAY

GAME OF THE WEEK: St. Louis at Kinder (District 3-3A)

DISTRICT 3-5A

Sulphur at Carencro

Sam Houston at Comeaux

DISTRICT 3-3A

Iowa at Jennings

LCCP at South Beauregard

DISTRICT 4-3A

Ville Platte at Iota

DISTRICT 5-1A

Elton at Basile

NON-DISTRICT

CLASS 5A

Pineville at Barbe

CLASS 4A

Westlake at DeRidder

Catholic-P.C. at LaGrange

Leesville at Catholic New Iberia

Washington-Marion at Lakeshore

CLASS 2A

Grand Lake at Oakdale

Welsh at Pickering

Vinton at Rosepine

Lake Arthur at Delcambre

CLASS 1A

Westminster Christian at Hamilton Christian

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.