TDL: Two games Thursday night
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two high school football games are scheduled for tonight.
Oberlin hosts Merryville in a Class 5-1A matchup and DeQuincy travels to St. Mary’s.
THURSDAY
DISTRICT 5-1A
- Oberlin at Merryville
NON-DISTRICT
- DeQuincy at St. Mary’s
FRIDAY
- GAME OF THE WEEK: St. Louis at Kinder (District 3-3A)
DISTRICT 3-5A
- Sulphur at Carencro
- Sam Houston at Comeaux
- DISTRICT 3-3A
- Iowa at Jennings
- LCCP at South Beauregard
DISTRICT 4-3A
- Ville Platte at Iota
DISTRICT 5-1A
- Elton at Basile
NON-DISTRICT
CLASS 5A
- Pineville at Barbe
CLASS 4A
- Westlake at DeRidder
- Catholic-P.C. at LaGrange
- Leesville at Catholic New Iberia
- Washington-Marion at Lakeshore
CLASS 2A
- Grand Lake at Oakdale
- Welsh at Pickering
- Vinton at Rosepine
- Lake Arthur at Delcambre
CLASS 1A
- Westminster Christian at Hamilton Christian
