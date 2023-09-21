50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 20, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 20, 2023.

Scott Corey George, 43, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Rebecca Lynn Douglas, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Jalunda Latriece Crayton, 43, Sulphur: Third offense DWI; speeding; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; expired registration plate.

John Michael Haley, 35, Homeless: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Todd Vincent, 35, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer.

Aaliyah Faith Richard, 18, Lake Charles: Filing or maintaining false public records.

John Leslie Sons, 70, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000.

Justin Clint Moore, 43, Lake Charles: Attempted aggravated arson; domestic abuse.

Joshua Tate Monceaux, 41, Sulphur: Identity theft; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Billie Faye Henry, 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Craig Daniel Vezinat, 46, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; carless operation; operating a vehicle while under suspension.

