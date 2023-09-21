Quarterly job fair to be held Oct. 11

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For those interested in a new job or looking for employees to fill a job, the American Job Center is partnering with Louisiana Workforce Commission to host the Quarterly Job Fair.

It will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall.

Veterans, who will be given priority services, are asked to arrive around 9 a.m. for exclusive access to employers until 9:30 a.m.

The job fair is an opportunity for employers to meet face-to-face with job seekers and conduct on-site interviews.

Those seeking a job are encouraged to wear business attire and bring a picture and several copies of their resume. Pre-registration is not required.

If you are an employer seeking to take part in the job fair, the American Job Center asks that you sign up by Friday, Sept. 29, by calling 337-721-4010 or emailing business@lwia51.com. There is no cost for employers.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.