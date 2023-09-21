50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Quarterly job fair to be held Oct. 11

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For those interested in a new job or looking for employees to fill a job, the American Job Center is partnering with Louisiana Workforce Commission to host the Quarterly Job Fair.

It will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall.

Veterans, who will be given priority services, are asked to arrive around 9 a.m. for exclusive access to employers until 9:30 a.m.

The job fair is an opportunity for employers to meet face-to-face with job seekers and conduct on-site interviews.

Those seeking a job are encouraged to wear business attire and bring a picture and several copies of their resume. Pre-registration is not required.

If you are an employer seeking to take part in the job fair, the American Job Center asks that you sign up by Friday, Sept. 29, by calling 337-721-4010 or emailing business@lwia51.com. There is no cost for employers.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning
A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall had been in the SUV for about a month,...
Sheriff: Man drives around with body in SUV for 30 days

Latest News

The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association pleads guilty to stealing from organization
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Nigel losing strength, watching other tropical interests
Humidity picking up will have our area feeling like the upper 90's this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy to finish out the week as humidity cranks back up
Firefighters respond to Bell City fire
Bell City fire controlled, crews continue monitoring