No school Friday for South Beauregard High students

LONGVILLE, La. (KPLC) - There will be no in-person classes for students tomorrow, Sept. 22, at South Beauregard High School.

The closure is due to failure of the air conditioning system.

Virtual instruction will be provided.

South Beauregard Elementary and Upper Elementary are not affected, and they will operate as normal tomorrow.

Repairs are expected to be completed in time for students to resume classes on Monday, Sept. 25.

