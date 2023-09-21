Mobile STEM lab visits Molo Middle School

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Students at Molo Middle School in Lake Charles were immersed in a compelling learning environment today – one that is centered on hands-on, inquiry-based and game-based lab experiences.

It’s part of the Phillips 66 Mobile STEM Lab. The goal is to increase student engagement in STEM learning through access to equipment, experiments and modern technology.

“It’s really cool for Phillips 66 to be able to bring these hands-on learning experiences to the students. Any time that we can inspire young people from problem-solving, with science and math and technology, you know, this is what the future workforce is going to need,” Phillips public relations director Megan Hartman said.

The curriculum is presented by experienced science educators using a near-peer teaching model and incorporates the use of research-grade equipment.

