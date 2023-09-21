Maintenance man accused of stealing jewelry from retirement home

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A maintenance man is accused of stealing from residents of a retirement home.

After jewelry was reported missing on July 3 by the son of a resident at The Verandah Retirement Community, detectives were able to link two similar cases reported at the same location, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

Detectives then linked maintenance man John Leslie Sons, 70, of Sulphur, to several recently pawned jewelry and equipment items at pawnshops around Orange, Vidor, and Beaumont, Fondel said. Detectives recovered several pieces of jewelry.

Sons was arrested on Sept. 18, on one count of theft between $5,000, but less than $25,000. Judge Robert Wyatt set bond at $15,000. He then bonded out of Calcasieu Correctional Center.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Sons was arrested again, in the 5800 block of Gray Market Drive, after a second arrest warrant for an additional count of theft between $5,000, but less than $25,000 was signed. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $17,500.

Fondel asked anyone with additional information to contact Sgt. Kirt Farquhar at (337) 491-1311.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Lake Charles receives grant from USDA Urban and Community Forestry

City of Lake Charles receives grant from USDA Urban and Community Forestry

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
The goal of the federal program is to reduce extreme heat, benefit health and improve access to nature.

News

Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association pleads guilty to stealing from...

Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association pleads guilty to stealing from organization

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Health

September is national prostate cancer awareness month

SWLA prostate cancer survivor, urologist encourage screenings

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Halle Jefferson
September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and according to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, it’s the most common non-skin cancer found in men in the U.S.

Hurricane Center

PTC 16

New potential tropical system off the east coast, plus a wave much farther east could soon develop

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Max Lagano
Newly designated Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 will move up the eastern seaboard as a separate wave develops much further east.

Latest News

News

Rowan County town or city residents who are not registered and wish to vote in the November 7,...

Jeff Davis candidate’s attempt to withdraw from race denied

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
A Lake Arthur woman’s attempt to withdraw from the race for Justice of the Peace District 1 was rejected, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

News

September is national prostate cancer awareness month

September is national prostate cancer awareness month

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Classes Canceled (gfx)

No school Friday for South Beauregard High students

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
The closure is due to failure of the air conditioning system.

Forecast

KPLC First Alert Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Still warm Friday though a few afternoon storms may develop

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Max Lagano
The warm weather continues Friday with a few pop-up showers or storms possible.

News

On Wednesday, New Albany Floyd County Schools hosted their third annual job fair in hopes of...

Quarterly job fair to be held Oct. 11

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
It will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall.

Crime

Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association pleads guilty to stealing from...

Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association pleads guilty to stealing from organization

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association pleaded guilty today to stealing more than $25,000 from the organization.