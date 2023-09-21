Maintenance man accused of stealing jewelry from retirement home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A maintenance man is accused of stealing from residents of a retirement home.

After jewelry was reported missing on July 3 by the son of a resident at The Verandah Retirement Community, detectives were able to link two similar cases reported at the same location, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

Detectives then linked maintenance man John Leslie Sons, 70, of Sulphur, to several recently pawned jewelry and equipment items at pawnshops around Orange, Vidor, and Beaumont, Fondel said. Detectives recovered several pieces of jewelry.

Sons was arrested on Sept. 18, on one count of theft between $5,000, but less than $25,000. Judge Robert Wyatt set bond at $15,000. He then bonded out of Calcasieu Correctional Center.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Sons was arrested again, in the 5800 block of Gray Market Drive, after a second arrest warrant for an additional count of theft between $5,000, but less than $25,000 was signed. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $17,500.

Fondel asked anyone with additional information to contact Sgt. Kirt Farquhar at (337) 491-1311.

