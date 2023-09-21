Jeff Davis candidate’s attempt to withdraw from race denied

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman’s attempt to withdraw from the race for Justice of the Peace District 1 was rejected, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

John Tobler, the deputy secretary for the Louisiana Dept. of State, said Pam LeBlanc attempted to withdraw her name, but according to state law, she would have needed to so within the first seven days of the end of qualifying.

The law also says that in the situation a judge would have removed her, her votes wouldn’t have counted. Furthermore, if there were only two people running, she could have dropped, and the other candidate would have won. But with more than two candidates, her votes on the ballot will count for the upcoming election.

LeBlanc told KPLC she had to withdraw because of a conflict of interest, but would not elaborate further.

The gubernational election will be on Oct. 14, and more information about your candidates is available HERE.

