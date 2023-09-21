Hurricane Nigel losing strength, watching other tropical interests

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Hurricane Nigel is spinning in the Central Atlantic just under 600 miles east of Bermuda. Nigel is already near peak strength and will be weakening over the next several days. It will not pose any threat to SWLA or the United States. A large trough of low pressure will ensure it continues its northeastern path in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Hurricane Nigel (KPLC)

Elsewhere in the basin, we are watching a tropical wave near the Cabo Verde islands. Conditions ahead of that wave look favorable for some gradual development as it moves generally westward. However, it is still several thousand miles away and nothing we need to worry about at this time. Of course, we will monitor it’s progress and keep you updated.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The other area we’ll watch this week is off the coast of the southeastern United States. A broad area of low-pressure will likely form in that area, with a chance to produce some subtropical activity. Whatever comes of it should stay close to the eastern seaboard and away from the Gulf. The next two names on the list are Ophelia and Philippe.

