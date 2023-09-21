50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Hurricane Nigel losing strength, watching other tropical interests

By Joseph Enk
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Hurricane Nigel is spinning in the Central Atlantic just under 600 miles east of Bermuda. Nigel is already near peak strength and will be weakening over the next several days. It will not pose any threat to SWLA or the United States. A large trough of low pressure will ensure it continues its northeastern path in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Hurricane Nigel
Hurricane Nigel(KPLC)

Elsewhere in the basin, we are watching a tropical wave near the Cabo Verde islands. Conditions ahead of that wave look favorable for some gradual development as it moves generally westward. However, it is still several thousand miles away and nothing we need to worry about at this time. Of course, we will monitor it’s progress and keep you updated.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

The other area we’ll watch this week is off the coast of the southeastern United States. A broad area of low-pressure will likely form in that area, with a chance to produce some subtropical activity. Whatever comes of it should stay close to the eastern seaboard and away from the Gulf. The next two names on the list are Ophelia and Philippe.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning
A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall had been in the SUV for about a month,...
Sheriff: Man drives around with body in SUV for 30 days

Latest News

Humidity picking up will have our area feeling like the upper 90's this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy to finish out the week as humidity cranks back up
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise.
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Joseph's Sunrise Forecast
Humidity continues to return on Thursday though rain chances stay low for now.
KPLC 7 News Nightcast - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Wade's Wednesday Nightcast Forecast