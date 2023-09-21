50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Hometown Heroes - Steve Ek

Vietnam veteran
By John Bridges
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was the mid-1960s and the war in Vietnam was escalating. Steve Ek was sent there as an officer and quickly found himself in charge of a unit fighting the Viet Cong.

“We were constantly patrolling day and night to keep them off balance so that the opportunity for them to attack us was minimalized and the opportunity for us to attack them was maximized,” recalled Ek.

The lessons learned in his 7 years as a Marine helped Steve later, when he became a special agent with the FBI.

“One, the Marine Corps taught me leadership. Two, how to deal with people. All kinds of people. So that was a valuable experience.”

Ek is heavily involved with the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles and has chaired the Coats for Kids project for many years.

“Any coat of any size, from infant to adult, we will take it. Those coats will be cleaned and dispersed to agencies that distribute to the poor.”

For almost 30 years now, the Coats for Kids project has brought in almost 29,000 coats to those who need them. The kickoff is set for late October.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning
A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall had been in the SUV for about a month,...
Sheriff: Man drives around with body in SUV for 30 days

Latest News

Humidity picking up will have our area feeling like the upper 90's this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy to finish out the week as humidity cranks back up
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Nigel near peak strength, set to weaken as it stays over open water
Mobile STEM lab visits Molo Middle School
Mobile STEM Lab visits Molo Middle School
Mobile STEM lab visits Molo Middle School
Mobile STEM Lab visits Molo Middle School