Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association pleads guilty to stealing from organization

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association pleaded guilty today to stealing more than $25,000 from the organization.

Last year Stephanie Clark was accused of stealing over $200,000 from the alumni association. Investigators said she used an association-issued credit card to make unauthorized purchases starting in March 2021.

Stephanie Y. Clark of Lake Charles was arrested in September 2022 on a charge of theft over $25,000.(McNeese Alumni Association)

Clark paid $125,000 in restitution up front today, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Her restitution hearing and sentencing are set for Jan. 17, 2024.

The alumni association’s funds are separate from the university’s. At the time of the investigation, detectives said the theft was limited to alumni accounts primarily funded by donations.

We are awaiting more details from prosecutors and will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

