First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy to finish out the week as humidity cranks back up

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Humidity continues to trickle back in to SWLA, though rain chances will remain limited for now.

Another sun filled day is on tap for Thursday, allowing afternoon temperatures to return to the low-to-mid 90′s. Generally southeastern winds continue to bring more humidity into our area, which is causing a few things. Generally our mornings will feel muggier with temps not getting to cool off as well overnight, afternoons will have some more scattered cloud cover, and afternoons will feel warmer with the heat index in the upper 90′s. Rain chances however are staying to a minimum even with the extra moisture in the air, partially due to upper level high pressure in the region.

Humidity picking up will have our area feeling like the upper 90's this afternoon (KPLC)

We have already gotten quite dry again since the last front came through, so the fire risk remains an active issue. The state-wide burn ban has not been lifted yet, so continue to use caution during any outdoor activities this week and properly dispose of any flammable materials. Outdoor burning of any kind is not allowed.

A passing upper level disturbance could track close enough to our area Friday, which would give us a shot at some scattered showers and a few isolated storms.

A passing disturbance could spark some isolated storms Friday afternoon (KPLC)

Heading into the weekend, we’ll have a few more disturbances try to make their way around an upper-level high and end up closer to the area. This may result in a few isolated to scattered showers and storms in the afternoons, but widespread rain is not currently expected. If you have outdoor plans, they look generally ok for now.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics remain active as we track Hurricane Nigel and a few areas of potential development. Neither are a current concern to SWLA, and you can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.