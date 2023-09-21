FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Still warm Friday though a few afternoon storms may develop

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The warm temperatures are not going away for our Friday, but we finally may see a few afternoon showers or storms. To start the day, we should have enough sun to have things warm up quickly again, and highs are likely to return into the mid 90′s. And the afternoon may finally feature some slightly higher rain chances as well.

Another warm day is on tap Friday with a few spotty storms possible in the late afternoon. (KPLC)

This has to do with a small upper-level disturbance that will pass through the area by that time. While we likely won’t see a widespread coverage of rain, the disturbance should be enough to provide a few isolated to scattered storms through the early evening. So just keep an eye to the sky during the late afternoon and evening. Most of the activity should begin to wind down as high school football games start, though one or two storms could still persist.

The drought continues to expand and worsen even just outside of SWLA. (KPLC)

We have already gotten quite dry again since the last front came through, so the fire risk remains an active issue. The state-wide burn ban has not been lifted yet, so continue to use caution during any outdoor activities this week and properly dispose of any flammable materials. Outdoor burning of any kind is not allowed.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

By the weekend, Friday’s disturbance will move out of the area. While we could see a few pop-up showers Saturday and Sunday, rain chances do not appear any higher than what we’ll see Friday. So overall outdoor plans look generally ok, though as always having an indoor alternative is not a bad idea.

If you’re looking for better rain chances, a weak cold front could approach the area early next week. While it is still uncertain whether the front actually makes it through the area, it could at least come close enough Monday to provide a somewhat elevated chance for showers and storms. We’ll keep tabs on that over the coming days.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics remain active as we track Hurricane Nigel and a few areas of potential development. Neither are a current concern to SWLA, and you can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.