Firefighters stress the importance of following statewide burn ban

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - It’s pretty simple. There’s a state-wide burn ban in effect, so don’t start a fire, but it’s a rule still being broken.

“We don’t want to be issuing citations to people for burning, but at some point, it has to stop,” Chief Todd Parker with Ward Six Fire Protection District One said.

Fires continue to rage across Southwest Louisiana. Parker said they’ve issued 13 citations in the last month, and three of those were from yesterday alone.

“Most of them were small fires people were burning in their yards,” Parker said. “Some of them were unattended, and it was a perfect recipe for disaster. All it takes is one ember.”

It seems many think all is back to normal after a few showers in recent weeks, but those fighting fires said that’s not the case. In fact, thick tree canopies can limit the amount of rain reaching the ground.

“Over the last nine days, the highest rainfall total was 1.3 inches,” Parker said. “Some of those areas have only received two-tenths or three-tenths of an inch. So, while you may have gotten rain at your house, your neighbors didn’t get it at theirs.”

Fires across Southwest Louisiana continue to burn. Chief Jay Williams of Fire District One in Beauregard Parish said reburn and pine needles aren’t helping the situation, and only one thing will.

“A lot of people have forgotten it [Tiger Island Wildfire], but the forestry service is still out there trying to extinguish it,” Williams said. “It’s not going to go away until we get rain.”

Parker said you can help them by keeping your grass short, brush and debris away from your home, and making sure property is easily accessible for fire crews.

