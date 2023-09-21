50/50 Thursdays
Early dismissal at Maplewood Elementary, Maplewood Middle, R.W. Vincent

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Maplewood Elementary, Maplewood Middle, and R.W. Vincent Elementary will close at noon today due to a water main break.

Normal dismissal procedures will be followed, and students will be dismissed following normal transportation plans.

Lunch will be served prior to dismissal.

Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said they fully anticipate reopening tomorrow, Sept. 22.

