Early dismissal at Maplewood Elementary, Maplewood Middle, R.W. Vincent

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Maplewood Elementary, Maplewood Middle, and R.W. Vincent Elementary will close at noon today due to a water main break.

Normal dismissal procedures will be followed, and students will be dismissed following normal transportation plans.

Lunch will be served prior to dismissal.

Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said they fully anticipate reopening tomorrow, Sept. 22.

