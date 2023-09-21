Cricket invasion! Louisiana weather leads to rapid rise in cricket population

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you have noticed an invasion of crickets over the last few weeks across Louisiana, you’re not alone.

It is mating season for the field crickets, and they seem to be just about everywhere from your home to the grocery store. Experts say they may be around for at least a few more weeks.

The recent weather conditions in the state have created the perfect environment for the crickets to lay eggs. Christof Stumpf, a Biology professor at LSUA, said the mix of drought conditions with a little bit of rain has turned 2023 into a cricket year as potentially millions of crickets are coming out each night from dusk until dawn.

The crickets are attracted to the light, so Stumpf advises that if anyone wants to keep them away from their home, to keep the porch lights off each night. However, if the crickets find their way into the home, Stumpf said not to worry as they are harmless and there is an easy solution to get rid of them.

“Use a broom and a dustpan,” said Stumpf. “Just pick them up and you can even vacuum them up if you want. You can pick them up with your bare hand. I promise they’re not going to harm you.”

The peak season for the crickets is in August and September, so Central Louisiana could see an abundance of them for at least another week and a half.

