City of Sulphur issues precautionary boil advisory for some residents

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur has issued a precautionary boil advisory for some residents due to a water main break, according to city officials.

The advisory is in effect for residents in the area of Hazel Street and E. Napoleon Street to I-10.

Residents in this area may experience low water pressure. If you were without water in this area due to the main break, run your faucets until the water becomes clear before boiling it.

