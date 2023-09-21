City of Lake Charles receives grant from USDA Urban and Community Forestry

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles is now the recipient of a $866,078 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Community Forestry Grant Program.

The goal of the federal program is to reduce extreme heat, benefit health and improve access to nature, according to Katie Harrington, the public information officer for the City of Lake Charles.

We are proud to be one of four successful applicants in the State of Louisiana. Our #ReTreeLC initiative, launched in December 2021 to help restore the City’s depleted tree canopy post-storms, has been wildly successful with more than 3,000 trees planted in public spaces and distributed through public tree giveaways. This grant will assist us in enhancing the aesthetics and the overall betterment of our community through tree plantings at multiple locations throughout the City.

