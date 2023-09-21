50/50 Thursdays
City of Lake Charles receives grant from USDA Urban and Community Forestry

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles is now the recipient of a $866,078 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Community Forestry Grant Program.

The goal of the federal program is to reduce extreme heat, benefit health and improve access to nature, according to Katie Harrington, the public information officer for the City of Lake Charles.

