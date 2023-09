BELL CITY, La. (KPLC) - The fire that burned near Bell City yesterday on A. Derouen Road has been controlled as of this morning, Bell City Fire Chief David Guidry said.

While there are no flare-ups at this time, some smoke can still be seen.

Crews are continuing to monitor the fire today, but they are no longer actively working the fire.

