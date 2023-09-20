50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

WILDFIRE UPDATES: No new changes

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Comments from the Southern Area Blue Team Incident Commander this morning indicated there has been no new developments in the fires of Vernon and Beauregard parishes.

Fire personnel strive to achieve 100 percent containment of all fires. Needle cast and reburn is occurring on all of the fires, but staying within the fire’s original footprints. Crews continue to clean fire lines, mop-up and suppress reburn on all fires.

The update to the fires notes the Southern Area Gold Team will transition with the Southern Area Blue Team and assume command on Saturday morning.

The Tiger Island Fire is around 84 percent contained, spanning about 31,290 acres.

The Hwy. 113 Fire is 95 percent contained and covers 7,124 acres.

The Lions Camp Road Fire is 91 percent contained, still spanning 785 acres.

The Elizabeth Fire has been 100 percent contained, but is not yet under control. Helicopter resources are being used to cool reburn inside the containment lines. The fire sits at 940 acres.

Over two-thirds of Louisiana is experiencing exceptional or extreme drought, and this is not expected to change over the coming weeks. An additional 12 to 15 inches of rain over a period of weeks is needed to correct the current drought.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds the public that all private and agricultural burning is still banned.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Looking a little warmer and more humid this afternoon, but very low rain chances
First Alert Forecast: Humidity coming back, rain chances staying low
Stolen vehicle returned to owner following arrest
Stolen vehicle returned to owner following arrest
Scam Alert
Sheriff’s Office warns of delivery job check cashing scam
Animals seized in Rosepine, owners want answers
Man accused of illegally seizing animals also accused in scam