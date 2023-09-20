WILDFIRE UPDATES: No new changes

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Comments from the Southern Area Blue Team Incident Commander this morning indicated there has been no new developments in the fires of Vernon and Beauregard parishes.

Fire personnel strive to achieve 100 percent containment of all fires. Needle cast and reburn is occurring on all of the fires, but staying within the fire’s original footprints. Crews continue to clean fire lines, mop-up and suppress reburn on all fires.

The update to the fires notes the Southern Area Gold Team will transition with the Southern Area Blue Team and assume command on Saturday morning.

The Tiger Island Fire is around 84 percent contained, spanning about 31,290 acres.

The Hwy. 113 Fire is 95 percent contained and covers 7,124 acres.

The Lions Camp Road Fire is 91 percent contained, still spanning 785 acres.

The Elizabeth Fire has been 100 percent contained, but is not yet under control. Helicopter resources are being used to cool reburn inside the containment lines. The fire sits at 940 acres.

Over two-thirds of Louisiana is experiencing exceptional or extreme drought, and this is not expected to change over the coming weeks. An additional 12 to 15 inches of rain over a period of weeks is needed to correct the current drought.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds the public that all private and agricultural burning is still banned.

