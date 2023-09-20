50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 19, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 19, 2023.

Joshua Jarrell Butter, 32, Longville: False imprisonment.

Elles Mose Barber, 59, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joann Ellen Milliron, 44, Lake Charles: Burglary; possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace; theft under $1,000; contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joseph Gilbert Benjamin II, 42, Lake Charles: Trespassing; resisting an officer; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of stolen things under $25,000; burglary.

Robert Allen Sanders II, 29, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; trespassing.

Damonte Davon Gillespie, 26, DeQuincy: Violations of fire marshal’s office; probation violation; attempted possession of marijuana.

Amber Chaisson, 45, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation.

Thomas Earl McClendon, 63, Deleon, TX: Failure to possess a license for home improvements (3 charges).

Rodrigo Paez-Galvan, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; disturbing the peace.

Kelsey Ann Houston, 29, Brandon, FL: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

