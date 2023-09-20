JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A stolen vehicle has been returned to its owner after a Lake Charles man was arrested on drug charges at a Grab-N-Geaux convenience store, according to the Jeff Daivs Sheriff’s Office.

Patroling deputies say they were notified to be on the lookout for a stolen 2003 black Chevrolet Tahoe on Monday, Sept. 18, and later noticed it at the convenience store. After approaching the vehicle deputies detained the driver and passenger.

Stolen vehicle returned to owner following arrest (Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say the driver, Jeffrey Lee Adams, 34, was later seen moving around in the back of their patrol vehicle and emptying his pockets. After investigating the back seat, deputies say they found $1, the vehicle’s registration and insurance card, as well as two clear plastic bags containing methamphetamine and a schedule IV drug called Clonazepam.

Adams was booked into the parish jail for:

Possession of a Schedule I drug (heroin)

Possession of a Schedule II drug (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Schedule III drug (Suboxone)

Possession of a Schedule IV drug (Clonzaepam; 2 counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of stolen things

