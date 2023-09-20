BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam involving fake checks.

Investigators say the company “Spark Driver” is advertising delivery jobs for Walmart, mainly on Indeed.com. Deputies say that those who applied for the job were mailed a letter and an illegitimate check that is part of a check cashing scam.

If you have either one of these checks or letters, you are asked to give them to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office warns of delivery job check cashing scam (Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)

