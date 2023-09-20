50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff’s Office warns of delivery job check cashing scam

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam involving fake checks.

Investigators say the company “Spark Driver” is advertising delivery jobs for Walmart, mainly on Indeed.com. Deputies say that those who applied for the job were mailed a letter and an illegitimate check that is part of a check cashing scam.

If you have either one of these checks or letters, you are asked to give them to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

