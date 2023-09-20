Net tears cause large fish spills near Holly Beach

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This past Friday Holly Beach residents reported thousands of dead fish along the coastline. This is not the first time a fish spill has occurred on Holly Beach. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed two fishing companies reported net tears last week.

“I started getting messages from locals down in Holly Beach saying that there had been some sort of fish spill, that Pogie Boats were in the area, and that there were just lines of dead fish, Pogies, Red Fish, other species all up and down the beach,” David Cresson, Executive Director and CEO of The Coastal Conservation Association said.

LDWF confirmed fish spills were reported.

“We did get 3 reports, both of the companies filed reports September 11, and September 14; Omega Protein and Daybrook Fisheries,” Patrick Banks, LDWF Assistant Secretary said. “Both companies filed a report of the spill of spills.”

Ocean Harvesters, fishing partners of Omega Protein, and Westbank Fisheries confirm last week’s fish spills.

“They worked collaboratively to clean up the fish that washed ashore, and contractors cleared Holly Beach by early Saturday,” they said.

Ocean Harvesters also said there is a full commitment by the industry to begin switching over to stronger nets in 2024, which should reduce the likelihood of future tears.

The following statement can be attributed to Ocean Harvesters, fishing partners of Omega Protein and Westbank Fisheries.

“Menhaden fish spills and net tears are infrequent in the Gulf menhaden industry, but they are an unfortunate reality. In the case of last week’s spill on Holly Beach, the menhaden industry worked collaboratively to clean up the fish that washed ashore, and contractors cleared Holly Beach by early Saturday.

During the 2023 season, the industry has spot tested stronger purse seine nets with a new design that increases their strength and durability, and it has been wholly successful. There is full commitment by the industry to begin switching over to these stronger nets in 2024, which should reduce the likelihood of future tears. Additionally, we are exploring the use of vessels that can be deployed in order to capture floating fish before they reach the shore case of future incidents.

The industry has operated for more than 60 years in the state of Louisiana, and Cameron Parish was once the hub of menhaden fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. Our industry respects the Cameron Parish community immensely and is fortunate to be able to work in these waters. The entire Gulf menhaden industry understands our responsibility to the state and the communities upon which we depend.

Gulf menhaden are sustainably harvested, and state and federal regulators closely monitor the harvest and bycatch to maintain a healthy fishery. Our record and commitment to the places we live and work speak for themselves.

Ocean Harvesters and Westbank Fisheries

“Louisiana is the only state in the Gulf that allows these boats to fish so close to their beaches,” said Cresson. “Texas has a 1/2 mile buffer on their beaches, Mississippi has a one mile buffer, Alabama has a one mile buffer, and Florida doesn’t allow this kind of fishing at all.”

Almost exactly one year ago an abandoned net was found off the coast of Cameron, full of an estimated 500 thousand pounds of dead Menhayden. In this case Omega Protein caught more fish then they could handle and cut the net loose.

“We as recreational anglers, and there’s hundreds of thousands of us around Louisiana, including here in Lake Charles, are facing reduced limits on fish like Red Fish and Speckled Trout and others, while this industry does what they do, damaging our coastline and our fisheries with absolutely no consequences whatsoever,” said Cresson.

LDWF say they are investigating the spills to determine if either company was negligent.

