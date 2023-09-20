Man accused of illegally seizing animals also accused in scam

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A man who was accused of the illegal seizure of livestock animals in Rosepine has also been accused in a scam.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office said a man named Toney Wade, who claimed to be an Animal Cruelty Investigator for Cajun Coast Search and Rescue, was soliciting donations via PayPal and Amazon during the initial days of the wildfires.

This, BPSO said, was a scam, and anyone who was contacted by Wade or who reached out to donate should file a report and give a statement at the sheriff’s office. BPSO said anyone with documentation of contact or donations made can email animalcontrol@bpsheriff.org.

KPLC first reported on Wade earlier this month, when residents in Rosepine said their animals had been illegally taken.

Animal owner Johnathan Wilson noticed his seven horses, three goats, one cow and six chickens were missing on Sept. 2, and found a seizure notice signed by Rosepine Police Chief Delbert Keel and Toney Wade. Wade claimed to be a “cruelty investigator.”

The owners recovered the animals in Jackson, Miss., and an investigation into the seizure ensued by the La. Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the Miss. Department of Agriculture and Commerce.

According to an initial report filed by the Rosepine Police, Chief Keel was directed by Mayor Donna Duvall to meet with Toney Wade, whom he believed to be a Cajun Coast Rescue task force agent, in reference to an animal abuse investigation.

Wade led Chief Keel to a residence where the livestock were held and stated the animals needed to be seen by an emergency veterinarian and seized immediately, due to the animals being in worse condition than the last time he checked on them in February, the initial report reads. Keel was told by Wade documentation from the vet clinic would be sent to the police as soon as possible.

After allowing Wade and his associates to seize the animals, Chief Keel was notified by numerous citizens that Toney Wade had conducted fraudulent seizures in the past. Keel said he attempted to contact Wade and his organization but has yet to hear back.

At this point, Rosepine Police requested assistance from the La Department of Agriculture and Forestry to locate the animals and Wade.

