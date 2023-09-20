50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LDH announces updated COVID vaccines arriving at pharmacies

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced new COVID vaccines are arriving at area pharmacies.

State health experts say the new vaccine targets the omicron variant. It will also give protection from an estimated 90% of circulating variants.

LDH, the CDC, and the FDA are urging all residents ages 6 months and older to get the updated vaccine.

The department confirmed it is working to monitor deliveries to providers.

Click here to find a vaccine site offering updated COVID-19 vaccines.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Disc replacement procedure can help relieve neck, back pain
Disc replacement procedure can help relieve neck, back pain
Disc replacement procedure can help relieve neck, back pain
Disc replacement procedure can help relieve neck, back pain
Doctors save premature baby with life-threatening heart condition without surgery
Doctors save premature baby with life-threatening heart condition without surgery
Boy with traumatic brain injury making progress with help from ketamine
Boy with traumatic brain injury making progress with help from ketamine
Boy with traumatic brain injury making progress with help from ketamine
Boy with traumatic brain injury making progress with help from ketamine