LDH announces updated COVID vaccines arriving at pharmacies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced new COVID vaccines are arriving at area pharmacies.

State health experts say the new vaccine targets the omicron variant. It will also give protection from an estimated 90% of circulating variants.

LDH, the CDC, and the FDA are urging all residents ages 6 months and older to get the updated vaccine.

The department confirmed it is working to monitor deliveries to providers.

