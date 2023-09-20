Last of three new Cameron substations opens

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The ribbon was cut today, marking the official opening of the new Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office substation.

This substation is located on Main Street in Hackberry, and it is the last of three that are opening this month.

Sheriff Ron Johnson said the substations will help his department better serve the parish, after they lost their substation in the storms.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to know that we have three substations now,” said Johnson. “Who would have guessed that we would have three substations opened, after losing just one in the storm.”

The sheriff’s office made renovations like the addition of phone lines and installing new computers for deputies.

There have already been grand openings for the substation in Sweet Lake and in Johnson Bayou.

