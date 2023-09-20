50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Hurricane Nigel near peak strength, set to weaken as it stays over open water

By Joseph Enk
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Hurricane Nigel is spinning in the Central Atlantic just under 600 miles east of Bermuda. Nigel is already near peak strength and will be weakening over the next several days. It will not pose any threat to SWLA or the United States. A large trough of low pressure will ensure it finishes its northeastern turn in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Hurricane Nigel
Hurricane Nigel(KPLC)

Elsewhere in the basin, we are watching for a tropical wave to exit the coast of Africa Wednesday. Conditions ahead of that wave could allow for some gradual development closer to the weekend. Still, that wave has not even left the African continent, so it is nothing we need to worry about at this time. Of course, we’ll monitor it’s progress and keep you updated.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

The other area we’ll watch this week is off the coast of the southeastern United States. A broad area of low-pressure will likely form in that area, with a low chance to produce some subtropical activity. Whatever comes of it should stay close to the eastern seaboard and away from the Gulf. The next two names on the list are Ophelia and Philippe.

