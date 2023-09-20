FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and increasingly humid weather will persist through the late week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The slow return to humidity continues during Thursday, though rain chances will remain limited for now. Another day of sunshine is ahead in the afternoon, which will allow temperatures to return to the low-to-mid 90′s. We will have more southerly winds in place, and that will allow moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to begin to return. By late Thursday night into Friday morning, a passing upper-level disturbance should begin to approach the region and could bring a few showers along with it.

A warm and partly cloudy afternoon is ahead Thursday. (KPLC)

Still, not much rain is expected Thursday afternoon, and we have already gotten quite dry again since the last front came through, so the fire risk remains an active issue. The state-wide burn ban has not been lifted yet, so continue to use caution during any outdoor activities this week and properly dispose of any flammable materials. Outdoor burning of any kind is not allowed.

An upper-level disturbance may track close enough to the area Friday afternoon to spark a few isolated storms. (KPLC)

As we head into Friday and the weekend, we’ll have a few more disturbances try to make their way around an upper-level high and end up closer to the area. This may result in a few isolated to scattered showers and storms in the afternoons, but widespread rain is not currently expected. If you have outdoor plans, they look generally ok for now, though you’ll want to keep an indoor alternative in mind as we usually do during the summer.

Slightly better rain chances return by Friday and are set to last through the weekend. (KPLC)

The tropics remain active as we track Hurricane Nigel and a few areas of potential development. Neither are a current concern to SWLA, and you can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

