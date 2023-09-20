50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and increasingly humid weather will persist through the late week

Humidity will steadily return to SWLA, and some slightly higher rain chances could too by the weekend.
By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The slow return to humidity continues during Thursday, though rain chances will remain limited for now. Another day of sunshine is ahead in the afternoon, which will allow temperatures to return to the low-to-mid 90′s. We will have more southerly winds in place, and that will allow moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to begin to return. By late Thursday night into Friday morning, a passing upper-level disturbance should begin to approach the region and could bring a few showers along with it.

A warm and partly cloudy afternoon is ahead Thursday.
A warm and partly cloudy afternoon is ahead Thursday.(KPLC)

Still, not much rain is expected Thursday afternoon, and we have already gotten quite dry again since the last front came through, so the fire risk remains an active issue. The state-wide burn ban has not been lifted yet, so continue to use caution during any outdoor activities this week and properly dispose of any flammable materials. Outdoor burning of any kind is not allowed.

An upper-level disturbance may track close enough to the area Friday afternoon to spark a few...
An upper-level disturbance may track close enough to the area Friday afternoon to spark a few isolated storms.(KPLC)

As we head into Friday and the weekend, we’ll have a few more disturbances try to make their way around an upper-level high and end up closer to the area. This may result in a few isolated to scattered showers and storms in the afternoons, but widespread rain is not currently expected. If you have outdoor plans, they look generally ok for now, though you’ll want to keep an indoor alternative in mind as we usually do during the summer.

Slightly better rain chances return by Friday and are set to last through the weekend.
Slightly better rain chances return by Friday and are set to last through the weekend.(KPLC)

The tropics remain active as we track Hurricane Nigel and a few areas of potential development. Neither are a current concern to SWLA, and you can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Nigel near peak strength, set to weaken as it stays over open water
Looking a little warmer and more humid this afternoon, but very low rain chances
First Alert Forecast: Humidity coming back, rain chances staying low
Humidity will steadily return to SWLA, and some slightly higher rain chances could too by the...
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Another warm and dry day is ahead today though humidity is on the way back.
KPLC 7 News at Noon - KPLC First Alert Forecast