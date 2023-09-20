First Alert Forecast: Humidity coming back, rain chances staying low

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The comfortable dry air lingering in our area for the last several days in SWLA is on the way out.

The weakening of an old frontal boundary near our area and the continuation of southerly winds Wednesday will be pushing up humidity levels. Afternoon temperatures will be staying in the low to mid 90′s with plenty of sunshine, but with humidity back in the picture heat indices will reach closer to the upper 90′s. The extra moisture will also make for a little more in the way of scattered cloud cover, but rain chances are expected to stay slim to none.

Looking a little warmer and more humid this afternoon, but very low rain chances (KPLC)

Rain is still looking unlikely for the next few days and we have already gotten quite dry again since the last front came through, so the fire risk remains an active issue. The state-wide burn ban has not been lifted yet, so continue to use caution during any outdoor activities this week and properly dispose of any flammable materials. Outdoor burning of any kind is not allowed.

General humidity will be creeping up but the weather will remain largely the same nearing the weekend. Another cold front will approach our area from the northwest this weekend and that might bring a few showers both Saturday and Sunday. These however look to be very limited, so your outdoor plans should not be interrupted. The cold front will move through Monday with dry air returning to the area for a few days next week.

Humidity rising but rain chances remain low the rest of the week (KPLC)

The tropics remain active as we track Hurricane Nigel and a few areas of potential development. Neither are a current concern to SWLA, and you can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.