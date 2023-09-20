Firefighters respond to Bell City fire

BELL CITY, La. (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to an ongoing marsh fire around A. Derouen Road near Bell City on Tuesday.

Bell City firefighters requested assistance from Calcasieu Parish 911 Dispatch because wind speed had picked up and the fire was moving west. Crews had cleared the scene by 4 p.m., with only a little smoke remaining.

The Bell City/Hayes/Holmwood Fire Department received a call from Calcasieu 911 later that night in reference to a field on fire near A. Derouen Road that was approaching power lines. Units quickly arrived on scene. Mutual aid was requested from Lebleu and Jeff Davis Fire departments, and the fire was extinguished by around midnight.

Fire crews will be monitoring the situation today.

