Entergy offering bill assistance following historic summer heat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Entergy Louisiana will be partnering with local agencies to offer $1 million bill payment assistance to qualifying customers in north, central, southeast, and southwest Louisiana in order to address the higher-than-expected bills caused by this summer’s historic heat.

Customers can apply through their local United Way website HERE starting Friday, Sept. 22, at noon.

Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $200 credit on their utility bill while funds are available and on a first-come, first-served basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:

Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)

One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older:

First page of 2022 tax return(s)

2022 W2(s)

Last paystub(s)

Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s), or benefit-determination letters

To qualify, customers must have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $75,000 for a family of four. Eligible customers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible due to high demand.

$100,000 of the $1 million will go directly towards Entergy’s The Power to Care program to assist older adults and customers with disabilities.

For more information, you can visit www.entergy.com/answers or call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with a customer service representative.

