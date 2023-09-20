Alliance plans to fight human trafficking in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Imagine what it’s like to be forced into something against your will. Yet, stories of human trafficking are shocking. And happenings everywhere including Calcasieu Parish where the caseload is among the five highest in the state. But local agencies are working to end to it.

Runaways often wind up victims of human trafficking. Lieutenant Jacob More’ says the results are tragic.

“The abuse lasts for years, the manipulation lasts for years, recovery lasts for years. A lot of times we come across victims four and five times and they say they’re not victims but later on in retrospect they’re like, ‘Hey, I was a victim all that time,’” he said.

The Alliance to Fight Human Sex and Labor Trafficking in Southwest Louisiana wants to stop it through education, advocacy and action.

David Duplechian with Family and Youth Counseling says one victim said the only time she was ever alone was when she was in a public restroom.

“She said when she was a child being trafficked by her dad, the only private time she had to herself, the only alone time she had to herself was in the stall of a public restroom,” he said.

So, they are providing signs like these to businesses to put in restrooms. They tell victims how to get help.

Alliance Board member Elizabeth McLaughlin says one day they hope to have a house where victims can receive help.

“Ultimately our long-term goal here in Southwest Louisiana is to establish a housing and rehabilitation facility right here in southwest Louisiana for victims of human trafficking,” she said.

They encourage community members to get involved and take action to end human trafficking and create a community where every individual is valued and respected.

